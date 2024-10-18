Officers directed to identify local sources of pollution at 13 hotspots, take measures: Delhi minister Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Officers directed to identify local sources of pollution at 13 hotspots, take measures: Delhi minister Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai's Water Woes: A Push for New Sources
Drifting Cargo: The Rising Environmental Peril of Lost Shipping Containers
Memphis Officers Convicted on Lesser Charges in Tyre Nichols Case
EXCLUSIVE-Online retailer Shein to hold roadshows soon ahead of London IPO, sources say
Verdict Pending: Jury Deliberates Fate of Former Memphis Officers in Tyre Nichols Case