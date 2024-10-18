Interest rate cut at this stage will be premature and very very risky: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:31 IST
Interest rate cut at this stage will be premature and very very risky: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Flood Insurance Gaps Expose Western North Carolina to Climate Risks
Autopilot Ambitions: The Rise and Risks of Tesla's Robotaxi Revolution
Risk Culture Revolution: Navigating Opportunities Amid Challenges
Kazakhstan-Russia Grain Tensions: Trade Relations at Risk
Philippine Inflation Slowdown Sparks Monetary Policy Shift