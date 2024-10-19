Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says his party has sought 12 seats as part of Maha Vikas Aghadi's seat-sharing for Maharashtra polls.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:04 IST
