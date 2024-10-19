All decisions cannot be taken instantly like '2 minutes' noodles: RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha after Jharkhand CM's announcement on seat-sharing.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-10-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
All decisions cannot be taken instantly like '2 minutes' noodles: RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha after Jharkhand CM's announcement on seat-sharing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses Jharkhand Government of Major Coal Scam
Empowering Dreams: Jharkhand's Initiative for Adolescent Girls
CM Yogi Adityanath's Janta Darshan: Bridging Governance and Community Engagement
Kamlesh Singh Joins BJP: A Strategic Shift Ahead of Jharkhand Elections
BJP's Nadda Slams Congress over Himachal Pradesh Governance and Financial Dependence