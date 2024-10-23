Indian hockey team loses 0-2 to Germany in first Test of a two-match series in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:49 IST
Indian hockey team loses 0-2 to Germany in first Test of a two-match series in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Technical Glitch Disrupts Delhi Metro's Red Line Services
EC declares first result in J-K, BJP's Darshan Kumar defeats Cong's Choudhary Lal Singh from Basholi in Jammu's Kathua district.
NC youth president Salman Sagar wins Hazratbal seat, defeats PDP leader and former minister Asiea Naqash by more than 10,000 votes: EC.
NC leader Nazir Ahmad Khan wins Gurez (ST) seat in J-K by defeating BJP's Faqeer Mohammad Khan by a margin of 1,132 votes.
Cong candidate Vinesh Phogat wins her debut election, defeats BJP's Yogesh Kumar from Julana seat in Haryana.