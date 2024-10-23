Modi and Xi noted that special representatives on India-China boundary question have critical role to play in its resolution: FS Misri.
PTI | Kazan | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:52 IST
Modi and Xi noted that special representatives on India-China boundary question have critical role to play in its resolution: FS Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Constitutional Shakeup: Mexico's Judiciary Faces Unprecedented Electoral Reform
Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Air Force Day
India's Road Projects Set for Major Boost in FY25: Axis Securities Report
IFC Partners with Axis Bank to Provide $500M Loan for India’s First Blue Finance Market
Hurricane Milton Threatens Florida After Devastating Mexico