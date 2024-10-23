Hezbollah confirms that top official Hashem Safieddine, expected to be group's next leader, killed in Israeli airstrike, reports AP.
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:20 IST
