India exported software; in future, India will export AI, says Nvidia CEO.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:21 IST
India exported software; in future, India will export AI, says Nvidia CEO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- export
- AI
- Nvidia
- CEO
- software
- artificial intelligence
- technology
- innovation
- global
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Moves in Global Business: Abu Dhabi's Thames Water Write-Off and Gucci's New CEO
Stellantis CEO Plans Bold Management Reshuffle Amid Rising Pressure
Ancient Avians: Unveiling the Cretaceous Birds of Prey
Swan's Shipyard Appoints Maritime Veteran as CEO to Steer Future Growth
Partha Pratim Sengupta Takes Charge as Bandhan Bank's New MD & CEO