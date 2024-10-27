Egypt's president says his country has proposed a 2-day cease-fire in Gaza during which 4 hostages would be freed, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:06 IST
Egypt's president says his country has proposed a 2-day cease-fire in Gaza during which 4 hostages would be freed, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Gaza
- cease-fire
- hostages
- release
- AP
- conflict
- regional tensions
- diplomatic
- peace efforts
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Calls for Diplomatic Pathway Amid Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
The Controversial Role of UAPA in Tragic Deaths
ONGC's Bold Move: Mini-LNG Plants to Tap Stranded Gas
Maximizing Recovery: Transparent and Strategic Approaches to Distressed Asset Management
Escalation in Lebanon: UN Peacekeepers Caught in Conflict