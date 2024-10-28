Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says 43,000 Palestinians have been killed in yearlong war between Hamas and Israel, reports AP.
PTI | Cairo | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:39 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
