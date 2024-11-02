Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag: Police.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Police Torture Scandal: Justice in Question
Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Notorious Shooter Sparks Police Action
Manipur Police Crackdown: Arrests Made and Security Tightened
Mumbai Police Suspend Security Guard After NCP Leader's Assassination
Manipur Police Chief Advocates for Peaceful Dialogue Amid Challenging Times