Koderma mica industry to be revived with Rs 500 cr special package: Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Barkatha.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Koderma mica industry to be revived with Rs 500 cr special package: Amit Shah in Jharkhand's Barkatha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy
ECI Directs Immediate Removal of Jharkhand's Acting DGP Amidst Controversies
All decisions cannot be taken instantly like '2 minutes' noodles: RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha after Jharkhand CM's announcement on seat-sharing.
INDIA bloc to contest Jharkhand assembly polls together, Congress-JMM to field candidates in 70 of 81 seats: CM Hemant Soren.
Seat-sharing talks are on with alliance partners RJD, Left parties for 11 of 81 Jharkhand assembly segments: CM Hemant Soren.