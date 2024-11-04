My government will make efforts for restoration of statehood, create enabling atmosphere for development: LG Sinha in J-K Assembly.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-11-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
My government will make efforts for restoration of statehood, create enabling atmosphere for development: LG Sinha in J-K Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Nationwide Development Drive Takes Off
Unlocking Global Development: How UNDP and IFIs Drive Sustainable Impact Together
Cyclonic Developments: A Looming Threat in the Bay of Bengal
Government Introduces PM's Internship into CSR Guidelines for CPSEs
PM Modi's Varanasi Visit: Mega Development Projects Unveiled