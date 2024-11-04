Centre making efforts to boost infra in Jharkhand at a time when JMM-led coalition trying to scuttle development: PM Modi in Garhwa.
PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre making efforts to boost infra in Jharkhand at a time when JMM-led coalition trying to scuttle development: PM Modi in Garhwa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Nationwide Development Drive Takes Off
Unlocking Global Development: How UNDP and IFIs Drive Sustainable Impact Together
Cyclonic Developments: A Looming Threat in the Bay of Bengal
PM Modi's Varanasi Visit: Mega Development Projects Unveiled
Modi's Varanasi Visit: A Grand Reception and Development Drive