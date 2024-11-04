Election Commission did the right thing by ordering transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect: Sharad Pawar.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:48 IST
- India
Election Commission did the right thing by ordering transfer of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla with immediate effect: Sharad Pawar.
