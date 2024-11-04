EC reschedules assembly bypolls in Kerala, Punjab and UP from Nov 13 to Nov 20 due to festivals: Official statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
