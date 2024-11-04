SC asks Punjab and Haryana govts to respond on rise in farm fire incidents during last 10 days of October.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:59 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks Punjab and Haryana govts to respond on rise in farm fire incidents during last 10 days of October.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Battles Severe Air Pollution Linked to Cross-Border Bus Emissions
Air Pollution Crisis: BJP and AAP Clash Over Delhi’s Deteriorating Air Quality
Alarming Air Pollution in East Delhi: A Call for Action
Delhi-NCR Activates Emergency Air Pollution Action Plan
Crackdown on Paddy Stubble Burning Intensifies Amidst Alarming Air Pollution Levels in India