As you build on successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing collaboration to further boost India-US ties: PM Modi to Trump.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:52 IST
- Country:
- India
As you build on successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing collaboration to further boost India-US ties: PM Modi to Trump.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Trump
- India-US
- relations
- diplomacy
- economy
- collaboration
- international
- partnerships
- strengthen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former Oil Minister Arrested in Venezuela for Alleged US Collaboration
India-China Border Patrolling Deal: A New Dawn in Diplomacy
WHO and Saudi Arabia Expand Digital Health Collaboration with Hajj Health Card
Blinken's Middle East Diplomacy: A Push for Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict
Rising Tensions: Hezbollah Rockets and U.S. Diplomacy Clash in Middle East