J-K Assembly Speaker directs nothing should be recorded or reported on ruckus in the House over special status resolution.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:36 IST
- Country:
- India
J-K Assembly Speaker directs nothing should be recorded or reported on ruckus in the House over special status resolution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Assembly
- Speaker
- special status
- directive
- political
- resolution
- proceedings
- disorder
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Breaking Barriers: Karen Makishima's Political Battle
Dollar's Ascent Amid Interest Rate Speculations and Political Uncertainty
Major Shifts in UK Financial and Political Landscape
Protests Ignite Political Turmoil in Bangladesh: President Shahabuddin's Resignation Demanded
Priyanka Gandhi's Political Debut Sparks BJP's 'Dynasty' Allegations