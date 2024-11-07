J-K Assembly Speakers directs marshalling out of BJP members who stormed the well of the House.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:37 IST
- Country:
- India
J-K Assembly Speakers directs marshalling out of BJP members who stormed the well of the House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions: Impact of U.S. Tariff Threat on Chinese Exporters
FBI Probes Classified Leak on Israel-Iran Tensions
India's Investment Curb: Navigating Tensions with China
Innovative Oddities: Flying Shopping Cart, Seed House, and Conker Clearance
Political Tensions Rise in Tamil Nadu Over Language Imposition Controversy