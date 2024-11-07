I assured President-elect Donald Trump of a peaceful transition of power: US President Joe Biden.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
