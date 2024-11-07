Two Village Defence Guards killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday: Officials.
PTI | Srikakulam | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:24 IST
