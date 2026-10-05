Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Valkyries' Janelle Salaun unanimous choice as Sixth Player of Year
Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun was unanimously selected as the 2026 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, the league announced Sunday. Salaun earned the honor for the first time after receiving all 74 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. A player had to play more games as a reserve than as a starter to be eligible for the award.