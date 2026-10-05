Hong Kong stocks tick down in thin trade as property, financials drag
Hong Kong stocks edged lower in light trading on Monday, as selling pressure on property developers and financial heavyweights outweighed modest gains in tech shares.
Hong Kong stocks edged lower in light trading on Monday, as selling pressure on property developers and financial heavyweights outweighed modest gains in tech shares.
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