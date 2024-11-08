Ruckus in J-K Assembly over special status resolution, Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed marshalled out.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Ruckus in J-K Assembly over special status resolution, Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed marshalled out.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: US Pushes for Resolution in Middle East Conflicts
Thaw in the Himalayas: India and China Initiate Military Stand-off Resolution
India, Germany Condemn Terrorism, Call For Peaceful Resolutions Amid Global Crises
Navigating Waters: Sri Lankan President Seeks Resolution to Fishing Disputes
India-China Troop Disengagement: A Step Towards Amicable Resolution