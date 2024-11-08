It is fight of ideology between INDIA bloc and BJP-RSS; Constitution under attack, we are trying to protect it: Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:03 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
