JMM believes in dynastic politics, only one family contests elections in Jharkhand: Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at poll rally.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:41 IST
- Country:
- India
JMM believes in dynastic politics, only one family contests elections in Jharkhand: Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CPI (ML) Leader Challenges Union Minister on Infiltration Claims
Union Minister's Push for Renewable Energy to Achieve Net Zero by 2070
Union Minister Sonowal Reviews Key Waterway Developments in Assam
Uttarakhand CM and Union Minister Discuss Boosting Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Union Minister Demands Apology Over Defamation Claim