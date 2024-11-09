BJP does not have any success story to boast of in Maharashtra: Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy at media briefing in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2024 11:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 11:55 IST
In 10 months, our government gave 50,000 jobs to youth in the state: Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy at media briefing in Mumbai.