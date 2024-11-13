JMM-led coalition govt in Jharkhand allowed infiltrators to become permanent citizens, alleges PM Modi in Deoghar.
PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
