Trump says he will campaign in Michigan

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 00:50 IST
Trump says he will campaign in Michigan

‌US President ​Donald ‌Trump at the White House on Monday ‌told reporters ‌that he will campaign in ⁠about ​a ⁠week and ⁠a half in ​Michigan, a competitive state ⁠in the ⁠November ​midterm election.

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