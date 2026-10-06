Trump says he will campaign in Michigan
US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday told reporters that he will campaign in about a week and a half in Michigan, a competitive state in the November midterm election.
US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday told reporters that he will campaign in about a week and a half in Michigan, a competitive state in the November midterm election.
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