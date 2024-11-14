For those in Maha Vikas Aghadi, it is party before country: PM Modi in Mumbai at his last rally for assembly elections in Maharashtra.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:24 IST
- Country:
- India
For those in Maha Vikas Aghadi, it is party before country: PM Modi in Mumbai at his last rally for assembly elections in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elections and Mideast Tensions: Iran's Struggle Amid US Presidential Race
Political Shift: Brahm Singh Tanwar Joins AAP Ahead of Delhi Elections
Maharashtra's Political Crossroads: Fadnavis Affirms BJP Strategies Amid BJP-NCP Tensions
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Shinde Vows to Protect Welfare Schemes Amid Political Joust
Faith and Fatality: A Troubled Marriage in Maharashtra