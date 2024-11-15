Rahul Gandhi should remember that even if his fourth generation were to come, Article 370 won’t be revoked: Amit Shah in Maharashtra.
PTI | Hingoli | Updated: 15-11-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi should remember that even if his fourth generation were to come, Article 370 won't be revoked: Amit Shah in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir's Triumph Over Separatism: Modi's Salute on National Unity Day
Jammu and Kashmir UT Day Sparks Debate over Statehood
Controversy Over Thrissur Pooram: Politics and Probes
RTI Revelations: The Politics of Secrecy and Allegations
American Politics: Uncertain Outcomes and Emerging Trends