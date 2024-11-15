Hands which wielded guns are now excelling in sports in Bodoland: PM Modi at 1st Bodoland Festival.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Hands which wielded guns are now excelling in sports in Bodoland: PM Modi at 1st Bodoland Festival.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict
Russia's Dilemma: Turkey's Dual Role in Ukraine Conflict
Tragedy Strikes Thai Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict
Tragic Rocket Fire: Thai Nationals Caught in Conflict
Escalating Conflict: Israel Intensifies Airstrikes on Lebanon