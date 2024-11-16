Seven people, including newly-wed couple, returning from Jharkhand die as car hits tempo in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district: Police.
PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 16-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven people, including newly-wed couple, returning from Jharkhand die as car hits tempo in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder
Controversy Erupts Over Allegations of Bias in Maharashtra Police Ahead of Elections
Kolkata Police Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers During Festivities
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Emphasizes Peace Amidst Rising Tensions
Telangana Police Crackdown: Rajasthan Native Arrested With MDMA Stash