Infiltrators posing threat not only to tribals but also to Jharkhand's youth by snatching jobs, fuelling crime: Shah at Madhupur rally.
PTI | Madhupur | Updated: 16-11-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 14:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Infiltrators posing threat not only to tribals but also to Jharkhand's youth by snatching jobs, fuelling crime: Shah at Madhupur rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Family Tragedy Strikes on Diwali Night in Shahdara
Global Markets Brace for Jobs Data and Elections Amid Economic Uncertainty
Markets on Edge: Anticipating U.S. Jobs Data and Fed Moves
Dollar Drama: The Waiting Game Before U.S. Jobs Report
Celebrating Statehood: Amit Shah's Tributes to Six Indian States