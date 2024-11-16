During UPA rule, terrorists not only attacked India but also enjoyed biryani after killing people, alleges Shah in Jharkhand.
PTI | Madhupur | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
