PM Modi maintains silence when Dalits, tribals and minorities are oppressed, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi maintains silence when Dalits, tribals and minorities are oppressed, alleges Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- silence
- oppression
- Dalits
- tribals
- minorities
- Congress
- Kharge
- Ranchi
- controversy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
While our complaints in Haryana were specific, EC response is generic, focused on diminishing complaints and petitioners: Congress.
Debate Heats Up Over Congress's 'Shakti Scheme' Promises
Not surprisingly, EC has given clean chit to itself; tone of its reply on Haryana complaints condescending: Congress.
BJP Leader Demands Apology from Congress Over 'Shakti Scheme' Controversy
Gehlot Confident in Congress's Prospects Amid Maharashtra and Rajasthan Election Challenges