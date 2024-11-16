Hemant Soren govt passed Bill in J'khand Assembly to hike SC/ST/OBC reservation, Centre scuttled it, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:07 IST
- Country:
- India
