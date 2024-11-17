India has achieved major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 08:40 IST
- Country:
- India
India has achieved major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile: Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- hypersonic
- missile
- Rajnath
- Singh
- defense
- technology
- milestone
- strategy
- security
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Giriraj Singh Rips Into Congress, Urges Apology for 'False Promises'
Diwali Box Office Clash: 'Singham Again' Leads Over 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
Rajnath Singh's Call for India to Lead in High-Tech
Rajnath Singh Evaluates Indigenous Defence Capabilities at Kanpur Factory Amid Security Assertions
Rajnath Singh Asserts No Security Lapse Amid Rising Terror Incidents in J&K