Hemant Soren govt indulged in Rs 4,000 crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Jharkhand, alleges BJP chief JP Nadda at Dhanbad poll rally.
PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Hemant Soren govt indulged in Rs 4,000 crore Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Jharkhand, alleges BJP chief JP Nadda at Dhanbad poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Digital Arrest Scam Epidemic
Scams have turned into industry in Jharkhand, several youth lost lives: PM in Garhwa.
Online Investment Scam in Thane: Businessman Loses Rs 5 Crore
JMM is 'Jamkar Malai Maro', it sucks blood of tribals: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Ranchi.
Stone Scam Sweeps Jharkhand: CBI Intensifies Investigation