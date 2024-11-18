Pockets of Jharkhand being converted into hubs of illegal activities by Rohingya, Bangladeshi infiltrators, alleges Adityanath in Rajmahal.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Pockets of Jharkhand being converted into hubs of illegal activities by Rohingya, Bangladeshi infiltrators, alleges Adityanath in Rajmahal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Threat Message Sparks Security Concerns for CM Adityanath
Woman Arrested for Threatening UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Mumbai police receive call threatening UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Official.
Mumbai police arrest woman for message threatening UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Official.
Mumbai Woman Arrested for Threatening UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath