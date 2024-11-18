Be cautious of politicians dividing people on caste, they are enemies of society, country: Yogi Adityanath in Jharkhand.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Be cautious of politicians dividing people on caste, they are enemies of society, country: Yogi Adityanath in Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yogi Adityanath
- politics
- caste
- division
- unity
- society
- country
- Jharkhand
- warning
- politicians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Delhi Hosts Inaugural Asian Buddhist Summit to Promote Unity
Exciting National Integration Tour: Students Embark on a Journey of Unity
Hindus under attack, appeasement at its peak; Jharkhand most corrupt state in country, alleges Amit Shah.
PM Modi-led Centre to wipe out Naxalism from country by March 2026: Shah in Jharkhand's Simaria.
Chhath Puja: Unity in Diversity Through Faith & Tradition