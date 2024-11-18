SC asks Delhi-NCR states to take call on conducting physical classes up to class 12 in view of alarming pollution level.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
SC asks Delhi-NCR states to take call on conducting physical classes up to class 12 in view of alarming pollution level.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- NCR
- pollution
- Supreme Court
- schools
- students
- health
- air quality
- education
- environment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WHO Condemns Gaza Health Centre Attack Amid Vaccination Efforts
Exciting National Integration Tour: Students Embark on a Journey of Unity
Gajraj Corps Launches Inspiring National Integration Tour for Arunachal Students
Landmark Legal Triumphs Stir Health Sector Dynamics
Mango Kernel Poisoning Sparks Health Crisis in Odisha