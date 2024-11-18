BJP govt not releasing Rs 1.36 lakh crore coal dues of Jharkhand, working against state's interests, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
