Will again ask Union Environment Minister to call emergency meeting on pollution, allow artificial rain: Delhi minister Rai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 11:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Will again ask Union Environment Minister to call emergency meeting on pollution, allow artificial rain: Delhi minister Rai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- environment
- minister
- pollution
- emergency
- meeting
- artificial
- rain
- Gopal Rai
- solution
Advertisement