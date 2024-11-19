Russian leader Putin signs a new doctrine that lowers the threshold for using nuclear weapons, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:36 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
