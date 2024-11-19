High carbon emission development of global north in the past left very little carbon space for Global South: India at COP29.
PTI | Baku | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:42 IST
High carbon emission development of global north in the past left very little carbon space for Global South: India at COP29.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Batting Woes Ahead of Crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy Clash
Rohit Sharma Voices Concerns as India Gears Up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha says he will retire from cricket at the end of this year's Ranji Trophy.
Kharge Challenges PM Modi on India's Economic Woes
My government will make efforts for restoration of statehood, create enabling atmosphere for development: LG Sinha in J-K Assembly.