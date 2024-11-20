6.61 per cent voter turnout till 9am in Maharashtra assembly elections: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:53 IST
- Country:
- India
6.61 per cent voter turnout till 9am in Maharashtra assembly elections: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Detained French Citizens in Iran: Updates on Cecile Koehler and Jacques Paris
Five pc rich people amass 60 pc of country's wealth, 50 pc of poor citizens have three pc wealth, claims Congress chief Kharge in Jharkhand.
Political Rhetoric: Sarma’s Response to Congress Over Citizenship Debate
CBI conducts searches at 16 locations in connection with Jharkhand's illegal mining scam in Nimbu Pahad: Officials.
Lithuanian Officials Expose Moscow's Parcel Sabotage Tactics