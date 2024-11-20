58.22 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm in Maharashtra assembly elections: Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
58.22 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm in Maharashtra assembly elections: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI conducts searches at 16 locations in connection with Jharkhand's illegal mining scam in Nimbu Pahad: Officials.
Lithuanian Officials Expose Moscow's Parcel Sabotage Tactics
Palestinian officials say an Israeli strike has killed 20 people in northern Gaza, reports AP.
Presidential Election 2023: Democracy Under Siege
Himachal's Direct Democracy Drive: Sukhvinder Sukhu Leads the Charge