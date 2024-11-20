India, Guyana sign at least five pacts to boost ties in various areas after talks between PM Narendra Modi and Guyana President Irfaan Ali.
PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 20-11-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 21:09 IST
India, Guyana sign at least five pacts to boost ties in various areas after talks between PM Narendra Modi and Guyana President Irfaan Ali.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Africa and Britain Agree to Boost Trade and Defense Cooperation
China-Mongolia: A New Era of Economic Cooperation
Cross-State Cooperation: Unraveling the Northeast Border Disputes
India-US Military Cooperation: Strengthening Ties at the 21st MCG Meeting
Strengthening Ties: India-US Military Cooperation Group Meeting Concludes